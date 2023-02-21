Binh Duong to work with Apax Leaders English Center

The Department of Education and Training of Binh Duong Province yesterday sent an invitation to representatives of Apax Leaders English Center in Thu Dau Mot City to clarify the reflections.

The educational sector of Binh Duong Province will work with Apax Leaders English Center on the issue that many parents reflected about the sudden closure of the center without any notification in advance.

According to the reflection of some parents, from October 2022, Apax Leaders English Center halted the operation of some classes to proceed the hygiene and materials and facilities maintenance.

By the end of 2022, the center was notified to cease some other classes to reconstruct the business operation from November 8 to December 31, 2022 and the center declared to refund the fee if the reconstruction is not performed smoothly.

Many parents are striving to contact the center's staff to propose the fee refund, but the center employees are just noticing and reporting the proposals to their leaders.

From the Lunar New Year’s Eve up to now, the center is still being closed and the center contact channels are ceased operation causing concerns for parents.