Binh Dinh's folk festival recognized as national intangible cultural heritage

The People’s Committee of Binh Dinh Province on February 19 held a ceremony to receive a certificate of recognition of Ba (local tutelary goddess) Pagoda- Nuoc Man Trading Port Festival as a national intangible cultural heritage.

The Ba (local tutelary goddess) Pagoda- Nuoc Man Trading Port Festival was born and associated with the establishment and development of Nuoc Man port which was one of the bustling commercial ports in the Southeast Asian region during the 17th and 18th centuries.

The Ba (local tutelary goddess) Pagoda was built in 1610 in the midst of the most prosperous period.

The festival is one of the traditional events in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh featuring various cultural folk activities. It is held in three days, starting from the last day of the first lunar month to the second day of the second lunar month, at An Hoa Village in Tuy Phuoc District’s Phuoc Quang Commune.

The ritual aims to pray for a safe fishing journey, and a prosperous and peaceful life for local people, fishermen and traders.