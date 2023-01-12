Binh Dinh to build cherry blossom capital

The Japan - Vietnam Friendship Association in Sakai City will continue to give about 10,000 cherry blossom trees to Binh Dinh to build Vinh Son, in particular, and some mountainous areas into cherry blossom capitals.

Mr. Tran Van Phuc, Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Binh Dinh Province, on January 11, said that it has been coordinating with the Japan - Vietnam Friendship Association in Sakai City (Japan) and related units to receive, plant, and take care of 500 more cherry blossom trees given by Japan, expected to be planted in Vinh Son Commune in Vinh Thanh District.

Vinh Son is a mountainous commune with the majority of the population being Ba Na people, with a mild and cool climate in four seasons and suitable soil for the growth of cherry blossom trees and other types of flowers and vegetables. Over the years, with the support of Japan and voluntary organizations, Binh Dinh has planted over 1,500 cherry blossom trees of all kinds in Vinh Son. The cherry blossom trees are growing well and flowering to serve tourists and local people when spring comes.

In the upcoming cooperation program, the Japan - Vietnam Friendship Association in Sakai City will continue to give about 10,000 cherry blossom trees to Binh Dinh to build Vinh Son, in particular, and some mountainous areas into cherry blossom capitals, serving tourism development.