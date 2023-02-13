Binh Dinh Province promotes tourism in HCMC

|
Ky Co-Eo Gio is one of the popualr places that attract a large number of visitors to Quy Nhon City, Binh Dinh Province. (Photo: SGGP)
Recently, a large number of tourists to Binh Dinh Province has mainly come from HCMC, the highland provinces of Kon Tum and Gia Lai, and a number of provinces in the northern region.
In 2023, the province’s tourism industry will have solutions for cooperating with localities to build new tourist products, trans-provincial and trans-regional tours.
Binh Dinh has identified tourism as one of the pillars of the province’s socio-economic growth in the 2021-2025 period, striving to reach the total number of eight million visitors by 2025 and contributing 20 percent of the locality’s GRDP.