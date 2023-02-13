Binh Dinh Province promotes tourism in HCMC

The People’s Committee of the central coastal province of Binh Dinh held a conference on the promotion and marketing of tourism in HCMC to implement a tourism connection program between the province and the southern economic hub.

Recently, a large number of tourists to Binh Dinh Province has mainly come from HCMC, the highland provinces of Kon Tum and Gia Lai, and a number of provinces in the northern region.

In 2023, the province’s tourism industry will have solutions for cooperating with localities to build new tourist products, trans-provincial and trans-regional tours.

Binh Dinh has identified tourism as one of the pillars of the province’s socio-economic growth in the 2021-2025 period, striving to reach the total number of eight million visitors by 2025 and contributing 20 percent of the locality’s GRDP.