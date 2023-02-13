SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Binh Dinh Province promotes tourism in HCMC

The People’s Committee of the central coastal province of Binh Dinh held a conference on the promotion and marketing of tourism in HCMC to implement a tourism connection program between the province and the southern economic hub.
Binh Dinh Province promotes tourism in HCMC ảnh 1

Ky Co-Eo Gio is one of the popualr places that attract a large number of visitors to Quy Nhon City, Binh Dinh Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Recently, a large number of tourists to Binh Dinh Province has mainly come from HCMC, the highland provinces of Kon Tum and Gia Lai, and a number of provinces in the northern region.

In 2023, the province’s tourism industry will have solutions for cooperating with localities to build new tourist products, trans-provincial and trans-regional tours.

Binh Dinh has identified tourism as one of the pillars of the province’s socio-economic growth in the 2021-2025 period, striving to reach the total number of eight million visitors by 2025 and contributing 20 percent of the locality’s GRDP.

By Gia Han – Translated by Kim Khanh

