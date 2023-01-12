Binh Dien wholesale market listed as typical tourist product of District 8

The wholesale market of Binh Dien was announced as one of the typical tourist products of District 8 on January 11.

The typical tourism products of the district included the National Historical and Cultural Relic of Binh Dong Temple, Binh Dien wholesale market, Binh Thuan Parish Church, Ngoc Phat Stone Carving Workshop, Nam Tiep terracotta kilns site, the Pegasuite and Mr. Chanh’s Bakery & Academy.

Binh Dien is the largest wholesale market in Vietnam with an area of over 65 hectares, which was put into operation in 2006. This place is known as the unsleeping market so visitors can enjoy the bustling atmosphere of trading activities at the night market and buy fresh food at low prices.