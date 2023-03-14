Binh Chanh District’s poverty reduction rate reaches nearly 237 percent of plan

The data was reported this morning at a conference to summarize the implementation of the patriotic emulation movement, commendation for 2022 and launch patriotic emulation movement in 2023 and patriotic emulation movement to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30).

On this occasion, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Binh Chanh District received the First Class Labor Medal from the President. Former Chairman of Binh Chanh District People's Committee Dao Gia Vuong was granted a certificate of merit from the Prime Minister for his outstanding achievements in the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control.

At the conference, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Binh Chanh District Phan Thi Cam Nhung informed that in 2022, the People’s Committee of Binh Chanh District had received more than 31,000 administrative documents and resolved 99.19 percent of the records.

Apart from the administrative reform emulation movement, Binh Chanh District has also achieved many positive results from emulation movements such as youth start-ups, the “All people unite to build cultural lifestyle” movement and so on.

As for the emulation movement of “For the poor - Leaving no one behind”, Binh Chanh District strived to reduce 1,255 poor households, reaching 236.79 percent of plan. The number of near-poor households dropped by 722, meeting 205.87 percent of the plan in 2022.

Regarding the emulation movement of socio-economic development, industrial production activities and construction of Binh Chanh District reached more than VND61 trillion (US$2.6 billion) in 2022, up 8.9 percent over the same period. State budget revenue reached more than VND 2,200 billion (US$94 million), reaching more than 132 percent of the plan.