Binh Chanh District needs appropriate mechanism to retain medical workers

Deputy Head of the HCMC NA Deputies Delegation Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet said at today’s meeting between the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly delegation and Binh Chanh District People's Committee, the Preventive Medicine Center, the health stations in Tan Nhut and An Phu Tay Communes in Binh Chanh District.

The Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly delegation supervised the mobilization, management and use of resources for the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic and the implementation of policies and laws on grassroots health and preventive medicine at these above-mentioned facilities.

At the meeting, a representative of the Binh Chanh District Health Department revealed that many officials at the Hospital and the Binh Chanh District Health Center had resigned. From 2018 to now, 68 people have quit their jobs because of low income and family circumstances. Most newly-graduated students were recruited by the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City to work at the medical center but did not accept the assignment because they were afraid of low income.

In addition, at present, the hospital's revenue is mainly from medical examination and treatment with health insurance, but the price of health insurance still does not include enough costs. Currently, only 4/7 factors are counted excluding three factors such as major repair of fixed assets, asset depreciation, training expenses and scientific research and management costs.

Doctor Nguyen Huu Hung, Deputy Director of the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City, said that the department has approved allowing localities to sign contracts with retired medical staff. Up to now, Binh Chanh district has attracted 13 retired doctors and nurses to collaborate at medical facilities in the area. In addition, the Department of Health has also proposed a policy to retain medical staff working at local health stations by providing additional allowances.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Head of the specialized delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Delegation Van Thi Bach Tuyet said that Binh Chanh district has made good efforts in managing and using resources to fight the epidemic and take care of residents when the Covid-19 pandemic occurred. She suggested that the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City and the People's Committee of Binh Chanh district should propose mechanisms and policies to support income in order to retain and attract medical staff.