Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway project accelerated

The Transport Ministry has just asked that Dong Nai Province People’s Committee speed up the first sub-project of Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway construction project.



As directed by the Government, Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway construction project must have its feasibility study report completed and approved by November 20, 2022. However, until now, the first sub-project with a length of 16km and under the responsibility of Dong Nai Province People’s Committee has not been approved yet.

Therefore, the Ministry of Transport proposed that Dong Nai Province direct the sub-project investors and related state agencies, departments to urgently finish the feasibility study report and necessary legal procedures for consideration. These documents should become the foundation to initiate the next steps to ensure the required progress.

The last two sub-projects, under the charge of the Transport Ministry and Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province People’s Committee have both had their plans approved.

The first stage of Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway project works on a road length of 53.7km, with a total investment of over VND17.8 trillion (US$759.1 million).