Bid package of VND35.23 trillion to build Long Thanh airport terminal canceled

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), on the afternoon of December 18, announced that it had decided to cancel the bid package “Construction and equipment installation for the passenger terminal” at Long Thanh International Airport.

This is the bid package with the largest value among construction packages of the passenger terminal of Long Thanh International Airport phase 1, with an estimated value of more than VND35.23 trillion. The bid package includes the design of construction drawings, construction, and equipment installation for the passenger terminal.

According to ACV, the reason for cancellation is that all bids do not meet the requirements of the bidding documents, based on Clause 1, Article 17 of the Bidding Law. Currently, ACV has notified contractors to come to ACV's office to receive back the financial proposal and release the bid security following the law on bidding. ACV also said that it would organize a rebidding for this bid package.

Previously, the bid package "Construction and equipment installation for passenger terminal" at Long Thanh International Airport was announced publically for international bidding, not via the Internet and without prequalification. The time to issue bidding documents was from the end of September 2022, and the last deadline to close the bids was at the end of November 2022.