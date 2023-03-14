Ben Tre declares state of emergency over landslide

The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre on March 14 announced an emergency state as landslides have occurred in many areas in Mo Cay Nam District with a total length of around 680 meters.

The first erosion area which is 200 meters long has formed a big hole running from Dinh Hoi Yen drain in Mo Cay town to a petrol depot and put State agencies at risk, including the Social Security Agency, the Statistics office, the People's Procuracy and a medical station.

The second landslide is 480 meters long and has occurred from Ong Dinh Bridge to the state treasury of Mo Cay Nam District. It has an impact on local people's lives along National Highway 57.

The provincial People’s Committee has asked households located near the landslide to move to safer locations and launched a landslide emergency.

The local functional agencies have carried out measures to prevent landslides and built emergency plans to ensure safety for the dyke system, protect people and property from the effects of erosions.