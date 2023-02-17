Belgian lower house leader affirms support for collaboration with Vietnam

The President of the Belgian Chamber of Representatives, Eliane Tillieux, on February 16 affirmed her backing for strengthening relations with Vietnam while receiving Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Van Thao in Brussels.

Leaders of the Belgian parliament over the past time have attached great importance to maintaining and consolidating relations with the Southeast Asian nation, including cooperation between localities and citizens, stated Tillieux.

She also pledged to coordinate closely with the Vietnamese National Assembly in promoting common concerns in socio-economic affairs, sharing legislative experience, and carrying out activities in celebration of the 50th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties this year.

Thao said that thanks to the effective implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), two-way trade hit a record high of EUR6 billion (US$6.34 billion) last year, up 65% year-on-year.

Therefore, to boost investment, he proposed the Belgian lower house support and promote the ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

He also conveyed NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s invitation to visit Vietnam to the Belgian lower house leader.