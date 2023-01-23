SGGP Online
Smart agriculture thanks to chip-based platform
Vietnamese durian seeks ways to export through official channel
Banking in Vietnam go digitalizing
Hi-tech fishing vessels sailing towards promising future
HCMC's Book Street Festival 2023 opens
2023 Nguyen Hue Flower Street opens
Vietnamese traditional offering trays prepared for Lunar New Year's Eve
French films screened online for free during Tet holidays
Beholding cats, welcoming the year of Cat
SGGP
Monday, January 23, 2023 09:00
This is Windy - a 2-year-old guy who likes to sleep. No matter how much he is called, he will not wake up.
Thu Huong, Thuy Quyen, Thuy Doan
National
Vietnam - important trading partner of France
In a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh recently, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne affirmed that Vietnam remains an important partner of France in the Indo-Pacific region.
Party leader offers incense in commemoration of late President Ho Chi Minh
Project to provide more utilities and services
Hotlines to report traffic law violations on Tet holiday announced
Party chief extends Tet greetings to Hanoi's officials and people
Business
Smart agriculture thanks to chip-based platform
Sunday, January 22, 2023 18:00
After years researching ways to automate agricultural activities, 36-year-old Nguyen Duc Huy from Da Lat City was able to simplify those labor-intensive tasks via the aid of digital platforms.
Vietnamese durian seeks ways to export through official channel
Banking in Vietnam go digitalizing
Hi-tech fishing vessels sailing towards promising future
Vietnam should prepare for headwinds in 2023: WB economist
Education
Digital transformation in teaching and learning
According to the Ministry of Education and Training, digital transformation is a must for teaching and learning in the 4.0 era.
First international school in Northwest region launched
Students in HCMC becoming more innovative in all aspects
Students, teachers engage in charitable activities to help disadvantaged people
Vietnamese students conquer intellectual heights
Culture/art
HCMC’s Book Street Festival 2023 opens
Friday, January 20, 2023 15:48
HCMC’s annual Book Street Festival officially opened on January 19 (the 28th day of the last month of the lunar calendar).
2023 Nguyen Hue Flower Street opens
Vietnamese traditional offering trays prepared for Lunar New Year's Eve
French films screened online for free during Tet holidays
HCMC’s annual much-awaited festivals on Tet holiday ready for opening night
Law
Customs officials detect drugs disguised under bags of chocolate candy
Customs officials found 58kg of drugs disguised under bags of chocolate candy on the way from the Netherlands to Vietnam by air.
Online frauds continuously increasing: Ministry
Automobile registration centers in Hanoi, Dong Nai Province inspected
HCMC police warn citizens against illegal bank account trading
Medical center sued for late payment for Covid-19 prevention equipment