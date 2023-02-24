Banks strive to resolve obstacles, support enterprises access capital

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced on February 23 that it had issued Official Letter No. 953/NHNN-TD, which outlines the continuation of the bank-business connection program.

Specifically, the Governor of the SBV has requested that SBV branches in provinces and cities organize bank-business connection conferences in February in a suitable format for direct dialogue between banks and customers in order to understand difficulties related to accessing bank loans to promptly address and resolve them. SBV branches are encouraged to actively coordinate with local departments, agencies, sectors, and associations to review the situation of loan access of businesses, grasp information about businesses that are unable to access loans from any bank, and identify the reasons for the inability to access loans.

The SBV requests that local credit organizations establish hotlines to receive feedback and suggestions from citizens and businesses, while also taking responsibility for addressing and responding to the issues raised. They should fully participate in local banking-business connection conferences and actively work directly with customers to resolve difficulties in credit relationships, creating favorable conditions for customers to access bank credit sources in accordance with legal regulations.

The SBV also requires local SBV branches to report on the implementation results of the above contents to the SBV before February 28 for summarizing and reporting to SBV Governor.

On February 23, Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh, Deputy Director of the SBV - Ho Chi Minh City Branch, stated that from the beginning of 2023 to now, city-based credit institutions had provided credit support to businesses, cooperatives, and households with a total amount of VND469 trillion.

Among them, banks in HCMC have reduced lending interest rates for their programs by VND300 trillion, increased credit limits for businesses by VND100 trillion, and provided the 2-percent interest rate support package according to Decree No.31 of the Government with over VND9 trillion. Thus, the accumulated implementation of the 2-percent support package in HCMC has exceeded VND15 trillion.

In order to solve difficulties in terms of credit capital and banking services for businesses, business households, and people, on February 28, the SBV – HCMC Branch will organize a bank–business connection program in 2023, with the theme "Banking industry accompanying and supporting city businesses to overcome difficulties". The program is expected to include two main contents: business dialogue and loan signing. Through connection activities, it will support credit institutions to implement policies and disburse preferential credit packages. In addition, it will enhance dialogue and remove capital difficulties for enterprises and business households.