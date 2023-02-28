Banking-Business Connection Program 2023 to link interest rate support programs

16 commercial banks in Ho Chi Minh City signed a loan commitment of up to VND11 trillion (US$462 million) for 64 businesses with interest rates of 7 percent and 10 percent a year for short-term loans and medium and long-term loans respectively.

The commitment was signed at the Banking-Business Connection Conference 2023 which took place this morning under the chair of Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai along with the participation of leaders of the State Bank of Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City branch, departments, agencies, associations, People's Committees of districts and Thu Duc City, 400 enterprises and cooperatives in the city.

The conference had two main contents, including business conversations and banking-business connection, aiming to promptly remove difficulties and obstacles for businesses, cooperatives and business households in the city as well as meeting the capital needs for enterprises to develop their production and business activities; and promote the city’s economic growth.

At the conference, Director of the State Bank of Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City branch Vo Minh Tuan reported the results of the Bank-Business Connection Program 2022.

Last year, 13 commercial banks in the city registered for the preferential credit package of VND434,280 billion (US$18 billion). Through the program, commercial banks disbursed VND568,340 billion (US$24 billion), equal to 131 percent of the preferential credit package registered since the beginning of 2022, an increase of 16.6 percent compared to 2021 as many short-term loans were disbursed many times.

Thereby, the Banking-Business Connection Program and the HCMC business dialogue in 2023 are set to continue to promote the advantages and effectiveness of the program in 2022. However, this year's program will be associated with the support of the two percent loan interest rate from the state budget for enterprises, cooperatives and business households according to Decree No.31 and Circular 03/2022 of the State Bank, added Mr. Tuan.

The Banking-Business Connection Program 2023 will focus on linkage in some fields such as the signed contracts between banks and businesses with an interest rate supported program of two percent a year, connecting the program and lending activities in five priority sectors, increasing more dialogues between businesses and authorities of districts and Thu Duc city, development and implementation of a three-party cooperative action plan between the State Bank of Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City branch, the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade and the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association to conduct the task of removing difficulties and giving support to businesses.