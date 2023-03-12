SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Culture/art

Ba Trieu Temple Festival recognized as national intangible cultural heritage

SGGPO
A ceremony of receiving a certificate recognizing the national intangible cultural heritage of Ba Trieu (Lady Trieu) Temple Festival was held in Trieu Loc Commune, Thanh Hoa Province’s Hau Loc District on March 11.
Ba Trieu Temple Festival recognized as national intangible cultural heritage ảnh 1

An incense offering at Ba Trieu Temple (Photo: SGGP)

The event aims to celebrate the 1775th death anniversary of national heroine Trieu Thi Trinh (on the 22nd day of the lunar second month in 248 – 2023).

In 2014, Ba Trieu (Lady Trieu) Temple Festival was recognized as a national special historical, artistic and architectural relic.

The Ba Trieu Temple festival featuring a series of rites and traditional activities aims to dedicate to Ba Trieu (Lady Trieu) or Trieu Thi Trinh, a female warrior of Vietnam, who raised a rebellion against Ngo (Wu) invaders in 248.

Ba Trieu Temple Festival recognized as national intangible cultural heritage ảnh 2

Ba Trieu Temple Festival attracts thousands of local people and visitors. (Photo: SGGP)
By Duy Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Ba Trieu Temple Festival national intangible cultural heritage Lady Trieu

Other news

Photo Gallery

Some 3,000 people join Ao Dai parade in HCMC

It is estimated at least 3,000 people joined the Ao Dai parade yesterday at Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 within the framework of the 9th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival in 2023.