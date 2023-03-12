Ba Trieu Temple Festival recognized as national intangible cultural heritage

A ceremony of receiving a certificate recognizing the national intangible cultural heritage of Ba Trieu (Lady Trieu) Temple Festival was held in Trieu Loc Commune, Thanh Hoa Province’s Hau Loc District on March 11.

The event aims to celebrate the 1775th death anniversary of national heroine Trieu Thi Trinh (on the 22nd day of the lunar second month in 248 – 2023).

In 2014, Ba Trieu (Lady Trieu) Temple Festival was recognized as a national special historical, artistic and architectural relic.

The Ba Trieu Temple festival featuring a series of rites and traditional activities aims to dedicate to Ba Trieu (Lady Trieu) or Trieu Thi Trinh, a female warrior of Vietnam, who raised a rebellion against Ngo (Wu) invaders in 248.