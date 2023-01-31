Ba Ria - Vung Tau salt farmers, fishermen enter harvest season

Many salt farmers in An Ngai salt field of Long Dien District and Long Son Commune of Vung Tau city, Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province have been busy working on salt fields to harvest the first batch of salt for the season 2022- 2023.

According to statistics, the whole province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau currently has about 570 hectares of salt production, down about 130 hectares compared to the previous crops.

However, the current price of salt is sold for VND2,000 (US$0.085)- VND2,300 (US$0.098) per kilogram and the price of salt using canvas sheets is being traded at the price of VND3,000 (US$0.127)-VND3,200 (US$0.136) a kilogram, up more than two times higher than last year's salt price.

Farmers have taken advantage of the high salt price at the beginning of the year to promptly harvest salt and sell the product to traders.

At the same time, many fishing vessels of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province have simultaneously gone out to sea. Before going offshore fishing, the authorities held meetings with fishermen to propagate the law on fishing and required the captains to sign a commitment not to violate illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU).