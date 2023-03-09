Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province stops greyhound racing at Lam Son Stadium

The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province, on March 8, confirmed the cessation of greyhound racing at Lam Son Stadium, located at 15 Le Loi Street, Ward 1, Vung Tau City.

Mr. Huynh Duc Dung, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province, said that greyhound racing at Lam Son Stadium would be terminated, and the department would take over the site management from March 9.

Accordingly, the greyhound racing project, with a total capital of nearly US$5 million and a 25-year operation period starting from March 9, 1998, was invested by the Sports and Entertainment Services Company. The investor was granted over 2 hectares of land at Lam Son Stadium by the province to organize the dog races and nearly 8 hectares in Long Toan Ward in Ba Ria City as a training ground for racing dogs. During its operation, the project attracted over 3.5 million arrivals, created stable jobs for more than 100 employees and contributed over VND45 billion to the State budget.

However, despite enjoying many incentives and only having to pay a land rent of VND200 million per year, the investor still reported losses of over VND200 billion. Therefore, the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province proposed that the provincial People's Committee not extend the operation of the greyhound racing project at Lam Son Stadium to reserve the space for athletes to practice.