Ba Ria-Vung Tau aims to become Southeast Asia’s maritime service center

The targets are set in Ba Ria- Vung Tau province’s master planning scheme for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050, which was recently approved by the planning scheme appraisal council.

The southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau is aiming to become a gateway to the sea of the Southeastern region and the country, a national marine economic center, a maritime service center of Southeast Asia, and an international-class high-quality tourism centre by 2030.

Pham Viet Thanh, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, said that under the planning scheme, in the 2021-2030 period, Ba Ria-Vung Tau focuses on carrying out development breakthroughs, including completing regional and inter-regional connectivity routes, developing a seaport system, forming a national-level logistics centre, and establishing a free trade area in Cai Mep Ha.

The province also works to form tourism urban areas with the aim of turning it into an entertainment and resort centre of international standards, and establish hi-tech industrial parks to attract investors and human resources in advanced production industries.

By 2050, Ba Ria-Vung Tau will continue modernising its infrastructure system, with focus on Bien Hoa-Vung Tau railway, metro lines connecting urban areas, and a monorail system linking coastal tourism urban areas from Vung Tau city to Binh Chau hot mineral spring, Thanh added.

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung, head of the appraisal council, asked Ba Ria-Vung Tau whose economy is mainly based on oil and gas exploitation, to exert more efforts to develop urban areas, high-value industries, and new economic sectors and products.