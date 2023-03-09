Average housing floor area per person in HCMC increases

According to the Department of Construction of Ho Chi Minh City, the average housing floor area per person in ​​the city has increased by 53.7 million square meters from 2016 to 2020.

In its preliminary report on the housing program for the period 2016-2020 and the housing development plan until 2030, the Department announced there has been an increase in the average housing area per person. Moreover, most houses in the southern metropolis are self-built with an increase of 38.5 million square meters of floor space while commercial housing reaches 13.98 million square meters of floor space and social housing increased by 1.23 million square meters of floor space.

In 2021, the commercial residential floor area in Ho Chi Minh City surged by 1.53 million square meters. According to the Ho Chi Minh City Housing Development Plan for the 2021-2025 period approved by the municipal People's Committee in Decision No. 4151/QD-UBND dated December 9, 2021, it is expected the floor area of commercial housing in HCMC will hike by 12.57 million square meters of floor space in the future.

In the 2016-2020 period, the floor area of self-built houses in Ho Chi Minh City increased by 38.5 million square meters of floor space, 23.3 percent higher than the set target between 2016 and 2020 which aimed for 31.23 million square meters of floor space. Individual houses account for 71.7 percent of the total additional housing area in the 2016-2020 period.

Regarding the development trend, the area of self-built houses tends to decrease gradually; for instance, the floor space for self-built houses increased by 8.8 million square meters and 6.9 million square meters in 2016 and in 2020 respectively. More houses were built in the inner city accounting for the largest proportion while the existing inner city, suburban districts and existing central areas account for the lowest proportion.

In 2021, the floor area of individual houses built by house owners in Ho Chi Minh City will increase by 3.37 million square meters. In the first 9 months of 2022, the floor area of individual houses built by people in Ho Chi Minh City increased by 4.6 million square meters.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Housing Development Plan for the 2021-2025 period approved by the city People's Committee in Decision No. 4151/QD-UBND dated December 9, 2021, it is expected that the floor area of individual houses citywide will increase by 24.01 million square meters in the future.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, to help the city’s housing program in the coming period achieve the set goals, the Department has come up with many solutions, such as housing development in sync with infrastructure development, especially infrastructure of traffic and social engineering, the reform of administrative procedures, solutions for the healthy development of the residential real estate market.

Responsible agencies should instruct licensed housing developers, enterprises, and individuals to build or renovate or upgrade their existing houses to ensure quality and standards of housing for workers and employees to rent. Competent agencies will guide these above-mentioned people in procedures for building permits, business registration, preferential loans, and capital lending mechanisms with preferential interest rates.