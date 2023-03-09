Attention must be paid to negative phenomena prevention, combat: Top legislator

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on March 9 stressed the need to pay attention to both preventing and fighting negative phenomena in the law-making work.

He made the statement while chairing a meeting of the Party Delegation to the NA discussing the Politburo's draft regulation on power control, and prevention and fight against negative phenomena, and group and local interests in this work.

The top legislator noted that controlling power in law-making is not just about the National Assembly’s supervision over the Government, but agencies and entities must mutually supervise one another in all stages from proposing to drafting and promulgating laws and policies.

He emphasised the importance of having specific and clear sanctions to ensure effective control of power.

The leader asked the delegation to continue directing the review and assessment of the implementation of the Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents to further improve the law-making process and strengthen supervision over the organisation of law enforcement to detect loopholes in the legal system for prompt amendment and supplementation.

The same day, the delegation also commented on the project to improve the effectiveness of communications on the activities of the 15th legislature.