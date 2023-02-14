At least 8 people die in severe vehicle crash in Quang Nam

Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Nam Province Nguyen Hong Quang this morning confirmed a severe traffic accident in the locality killing eight people.

According to the initial information, at 3:55 a.m. on February 14, a serious collision between a container truck and a passenger car carrying many people occurred at an intersection between DT619 and the road heading to Tam Hiep port in Nui Thanh District, Quang Nam Province.

Right after receiving the incident, the medical staff of Emergency Center 115 of the province and the Quang Nam Central General Hospital were sent to the scene for rescue.

The collision caused severe damage to two vehicles and eight deaths.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang cum Chairman of the National Traffic Safety Committee assigned Vice Chairman of the National Traffic Safety Committee Khuat Viet Hung to lead a working delegation of the Committee and relevant agencies to come to the scene and coordinate with local leaders to urgently overcome consequences, visit and encourage victims' families.