Asian Kids Fashion Week 2023 reopened in Vietnam

After a two-year suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Asian Kids Fashion Week 2023 was officially reopened in Ho Chi Minh City on January 14.

The fashion event was organized on January 14 and 15, with the participation of 18 designers from Vietnam, the Republic of Korea, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan and other countries.

Asian Kids Fashion Week 2023 has become an important bridge to connect Vietnamese and international fashion, especially in the field of fashion for kids.

The program was founded by Director Nguyen Hung Phuc, and it has not only gathered top designers in the region but also been a playground for children.

Designer Adrian Anh Tuan showcased a Vietnamese Ao dai dress collection for Tet to open the fashion week.

There were some photos featuring performances of models at Asian Kids Fashion Week 2023.