Aquaculture output grows 1.3% in two months

Vietnam's aquaculture output was estimated at 1.18 million tonnes in the first two months of 2023, rising by 1.3% year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

In February alone, the output stood at an estimated 593,400 tons, up 2.5% compared to the same period last year.

The ministry suggested localities nationwide link the restructuring of the fisheries sector with the re-organization of production in accordance with the value chain in order to reduce production costs, and improve productivity, quality, efficiency and competitiveness of Vietnamese aquatic products.

It is also necessary to modernize management, step up the application of science and technology in aquaculture, and restructure the fishery industry in association with protecting aquatic resources and the environment, the ministry said.