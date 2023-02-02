Approval of 18 public investment projects behind schedule

The Transport Ministry yesterday informed in the meeting about the progress of public investment projects for the 2021-2025 period that 57/63 projects have their investment policy approved.





Among the 57 mentioned projects, 39 have their investment plan greenlighted while 18 are still waiting for their plan to be approved.

As to the six without an agreement on investment policy, three use the state budget, namely Ho Chi Minh Highway construction project – the section from Chu Market to Trung Son T-junction, Ho Chi Minh Highway construction project – the section from Rach Soi – Ben Nhat, Go Quao – Vinh Thuan, and the railway connection project between Lao Cai Train Station and Ha Khau Bac Train Station.

The other three projects use ODA (Official Development Assistance) capital, consisting of the first stage of the connection road project between Ha Giang Province and Noi Bai – Lao Cai Expressway, the project to expand and repair certain bridges and tunnels on National Highway No.1A, and the renovation project for National Highways No.53, No.62, Nam Song Hau route.

Transport Minister Nguyen Van Thang on the same day directed the acceleration of disbursement of the 2023 public investment plan. In 2023, the public investment for the transport sector is the largest ever, at over VND94 trillion (US$4 billion), which is 2.2 times and 1.7 times as high as the ones in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

The Minister requested that investors and the management board of related projects closely monitor the progress of the project under their responsibility to ensure quality in the stages of investment preparation, design, and cost estimation. Any violations must be strictly handled.

All investors and project management boards must develop a detailed disbursement plan corresponding with the project, which is submitted in January 2023 to be the foundation for administration and result evaluation.