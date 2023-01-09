Appointment decisions handed over to new Deputy Prime Ministers

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc presented decisions of appointment to Deputy Prime Ministers Tran Hong Ha and Tran Luu Quang at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 9.

The event saw the attendance of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, incumbent and former Deputy PMs, ministers and heads of ministerial-level and governmental agencies, among others.

Earlier, at the freshly-concluded second extraordinary meeting of the 15th National Assembly, legislators passed a resolution approving PM Chinh’s proposal on the appointment of Ha, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, and Quang, Secretary of Hai Phong city’s Party Committee, as Deputy PMs for the 2021-2026 tenure.

The January 9 function also honored contributions by Pham Binh Minh and Vu Duc Dam, who were relieved from their posts as Deputy PM per their wish.

In his remarks, Chinh commended Minh and Dam for their contributions to national construction and defense, which he said, have been recognized by the Party, the State, the people and international friends.

Hailing the outstanding performance of Ha and Quang over the past time, Chinh expressed his hope that the new Deputy PMs will work harder to serve the nation and the people.

Both Ha and Quang promised to try their best to fulfill the tasks assigned by the Party, the NA, the Government and the people.

Ha, born in 1963, is an alternative member of the 11th Party Central Committee, a member of the Party Central Committee in the 12th and 13th tenures, and a deputy to the 14th legislature. He was appointed Minister of Natural Resources and Environment in April 2016.

Quang, born in 1967, is an alternative member of the 11th Party Central Committee, and a member of the Party Central Committee in the 12th and 13th terms. Quang has served as Secretary of the Party Committee of the northern port city of Hai Phong since April 2021 and head of the delegation of the city’s 15th-tenure NA deputies. He is a deputy to the 14th and 15th legislature.