Ao dai collections showcased in Xuan Huong Lake amid chilling days

In the afternoon of December 17, amid cool fresh air in Da Lat City, hundreds of local residents and tourists flocked to Xuan Huong Lake to enjoy the art performance of “Silk and meeting in Da Lat in winter”.

The performance took place on Xuan Huong Lake surface showcasing the Vietnamese traditional dress (Ao dai) to transfer the romantic beauty of Da Lat with highlighted patterns of warm and colorful works of various flowers, gentle rivers and calmness of the sea and so on via Ao dai collections made with high-class silk. The works by People’s Artist Tra Giang, painters Thien Ha and Dang Tien were printed in silk for the first time.

The show introduced to the public eight collections with around 200 designs in two forms of silk Ao Dai and silk fashion.

Of these, People’s Artist Tra Giang chose flowers for her Ao dai collection while Cao Duy designer selected Da Lat architecture for his Ao dai collection and Minh Hanh designer chose four season theme for her Ao dai collection.

At floating stage in Xuan Huong Lake, the music performance named “Miss yesterday” was opened for the program of “Meeting in Da Lat in winter” yesterday.

According to the organizing board, famous songs of composers Trinh Cong Son, Pham Duy, Thanh Tung, Le Uyen – Phuong and so on were performed at the program.