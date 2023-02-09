Another Aeon Mall to be built in Hanoi

Another Aeon Mall, covering an area of over 8 hectares, will be built in Dai Kim and Thinh Liet wards of Hanoi's Hoang Mai district.

Under the detailed planning scheme for the project, which has been approved by the municipal People’s Committee, the mall’s parking lot will be able to accommodate 4,000 vehicles.

The Aeon Mall Hoang Mai Giap Bat is Aeon's third shopping center in Hanoi after Aeon Mall Long Bien and Aeon Mall Ha Dong.

Meanwhile, the People's Committee of central Thua Thien Hue province is scheduled to hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the Aeon Mall Hue project with a total investment of VND3.9 trillion (US$about 170 million ) on February 11. It covers more than 8.6 hectares.

The Japanese retail AEON Group currently has about 200 stores in Vietnam, including six shopping centers and supermarkets.

Most supermarkets are concentrated in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. The group plans to pour investment in an additional 16 projects in Vietnam by 2025, including 3-4 more projects in Hanoi.