An Giang opens Vinh Xuong- Kaorm Samnor international border gate

A ceremony to announce the opening of the Vinh Xuong - Kaorm Samnor international road and waterway border gate was held on February 23.

Accordingly, the People’s Committee of An Giang Province (Vietnam) collaborated with the Kandal Provincial Administration (Kingdom of Cambodia) to organize the ceremony.

Previously, on November 26 of 2021, the Vietnamese Government issued Resolution 146/NQ-CP to open Vinh Xuong International Road Border Gate and merge it with the Vinh Xuong International Waterway Border Gate.

The People's Committee of An Giang Province was assigned to chair and work with relevant ministries and departments to continue to complete the investment in infrastructure construction, arranging forces and equipment at the border gate area in accordance with the law.

The opening of the Vinh Xuong - Kaorm Samnor international road border gate is a major premise for Vietnam and Cambodia to conduct planning, attract investment, upgrade infrastructure, research appropriate mechanisms and policies, facilitate import and export activities, boost cooperation ties and comprehensive development in the fields of investment, border economy, transportation, tourism and so on.



Thereby, the people and businesses of the two countries will be likely to have more benefits, contributing to promoting the socio-economic development of the two provinces of An Giang and Kandal, especially localities in the border areas of the two provinces.

There are two international border gates in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, including Tinh Bien international border gate (Tinh Bien District), Vinh Xuong international border gate (Tan Chau Town) and Khanh Binh national border gate (An Phu District).