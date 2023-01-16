Airports asked to ensure security, traffic safety during Tet holiday

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAV) has asked relevant departments and units to strengthen order and security and ensure traffic safety during the Tet holidays.

The ACV delegated Dong Hoi and Tho Xuan airports to manage night flights that will be operational 24 hours a day to meet rising travel demand, arrange work to ensure the quality of service, and prevent baggage delay.

Airfields are also required to allocate parking that is most convenient for passengers and strengthen inspection of app-based vehicle services.

Major airports, such as Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat and Da nang must promptly complete non-stop toll collection.

According to Noi Bai International Airport, the number of passengers has sharply increased at the two-day weekend with more than 80,000 travelers and over 400 flights a day, including 22,000 international visitors and 160 international routes.

The airport is also ready to open all check-in counters and prepare for adding more stalls to meet growing demand during peak hours as well as coordinate with the city’s police to check and impose fines for administrative violations in the field of road traffic, control transport and reduce traffic congestion.