Airport, coach, train stations in Da Nang bustling with customers after Tet

After the Tet holiday, many tourists and residents yesterday started to leave Da Nang City for localities to be back to work. Transport firms have also increased capacity in order to meet the high travel demand after Tet.

At Da Nang train station, the number of passengers traveling on routes of Da Nang – Hanoi and Da Nang – Sai Gon has surged strongly. From January 26, the number of passengers at the station reached around 2,000 turns per day.

Railway tickets to the localities of Quy Nhon, Hue, Quang Tri and Quang Binh have been sold online serving for travel demand of travelers and residents.

Around 24 trains have operated a day at Da Nang train station after the Tet holiday. To meet the travel demand of passengers, the station will also strengthen the wagons during peak times from now to January 29.

Safety and order forces have also been reinforced to support customers.

Head of Transport Passenger Division of Da Nang Train Station Doan Kim Tuan said that the unit has well provided tickets to the Northern localities while tickets to the Southern region on January 26- 29 were also been increased and sold out.

At Da Nang International Airport, thousands of passengers started to leave Da Nang City. The total number of flights to Da Nang City during the Tet holiday from January 20 to January 26 was estimated to reach 768 with more than 98,000 turns of passengers.

As for domestic flights, airlines provided 444 flights with nearly 57,000 turns of passengers and a frequency of 64 flights a day on average. Particularly, on January 21 (the last day of the last lunar month of 2022) and on January 24 (the third day of the first lunar month of 2023), there were 67 flights a day.

Besides, there were 324 international flights with around 42,000 turns of passengers with a frequency of 46 flights a day on average. Especially, there were 48 flights a day on January 20 (the 29th day of the last lunar month of 2022) and on January 22 (the first day of the first lunar month of 2023).

Currently, airlines are increasingly exploiting night flights to avoid congestion at departure terminals.

Some photos of passengers leaving Da Nang City for other localities after the Tet holiday: