Airlines, travel agencies strengthen exploitations for upcoming Tet holiday

Several airlines and travel agencies in Ho Chi Minh City are strengthening tours serving for Lunar New Year 2023.

Besides, the Tan Son Nhat International Airport is also imposing massive measures to assist passengers and receive overseas Vietnamese to enjoy the Tet holiday in the city.

By December 19, the number of passengers booking tours at travel agencies has reached over 85 percent.

As the travel demand is high at the end of the year, the airlines have also increased flight frequency to over 8,000 with nearly 1.7 million seats to serve over 6.7 million in the domestic market.

Of these, Vietnam Airlines Group tentatively provides 15,767 flights, an increase of over 4,000 flights and additional 1.1 million seats serving passengers’ travel demand.

As for Vietjet Air, the airline raises 30 percent of its fleets to sever over 2.6 million seats over the ordinary schedule mostly in routes of HCMC-Hanoi, Da Nang, Dong Hoi, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Chu Lai, Hai Phong, Quy Nhon, Hue and vice versa.

Recently, Vietravel Airlines has just put into exploitation its international flight connecting the capital of Hanoi to Bangkok, Thailand with an expectation to bring various choices for passengers of the two countries.

On the same day, the Tan Son Nhat International Airport held a press conference to announce that during the Tet holiday, there would be around 720 daily flights with around 115,000 turns of passengers.

Particularly, during the peak period of Lunar New Year's Eve from January 6 to February 5, it is forecasted that there will be around 820 daily flights to and from the airport with around 130,000 passengers per day on average, comprising 90,000 turns of domestic travelers and 40,000 turns of international passengers.

To well prepare for the peak period of the Tet holiday, the Tan Son Nhat International Airport is collaborating with the construction unit of Terminal 3 to review the construction measures to avoid affection to the capacity of the 19.79-hectare parking lot, strictly monitor the airline slots as well as the airlines' exploitation situation during the Tet holiday.

On the other hand, the airport also maintains strict management with passenger transport service providers, comprising taxis, apps-based taxis and contracted automobiles. In addition, the airport also required the providers to expand over 20 percent of their exploitation over ordinary days with around 13,000 to 14,000 turns per day.