Airfares starting to cool as air travel demand fades

A number of flights of Vietjet Air and Vietnam Airlines departing from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi or the northern provinces began to cool down yesterday, with prices ranging from VND850,000 to VND2.4 million a ticket.

This price represents a decline from a few hundred thousand Vietnamese dongs to one million Vietnamese dongs compared to 3-4 days before. However, fares of flights departing from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City from January 31 onwards are still high, ranging from VND2.4 million -VND3.1 million a ticket due to people’s increasing travel demand. Ticket prices often dip when the peak Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year) travel season fades.

According to Tan Son Nhat Airport, during the peak airline travel from January 27 to January 29, the airport welcomed about 140,000 passengers a day on nearly 1,000 flights a day.