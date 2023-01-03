Air transport grows 3.7-fold on yearly basis

The aviation market recorded about 55 million passengers in 2022, rising 3.7-fold from the previous year and equivalent to 69.6% of that in the pre-pandemic 2019, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

In particular, about 43.2 million passengers were transported domestically, increasing 3.5-fold from 2021 and 15.6% from 2019, while 11 million others internationally, up 22-fold from 2021 and equivalent to 27% of that in 2019.

About 1.25 million tons of cargo were transported by air last year, representing 95% of that in 2021 and equivalent to the volume in 2019. It included 152,000 tons carried domestically and 1.1 million tons internationally, statistics show.

The CAAV noted aviation activities, especially in the domestic market, have recovered since the end of last year’s first quarter. Right in April, the domestic market was comparable to the same period of 2019. Driven by a boom in summer travel demand, it completely recovered and grew by over 30% in July and August compared to the same months of 2019.

Besides, authorities have actively discussed with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and foreign aviation agencies, including those of Russia, Germany, the UK, Laos, Cambodia, Taiwan (China), Australia, Thailand, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Singapore, Poland, Romania, and China, so as to reopen international air routes.

Particularly, the Vietnamese side has kept contact with aviation authorities of China and India to increase flight frequency and the destinations available.

However, the recovery of international flights remains slow although Vietnam lifted restrictions on foreign arrivals on March 15 and resumed visa exemption for citizens from 25 countries in May, the CAAV admitted.