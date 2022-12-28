AI implementation in public administration needs practicality

When properly applied in public administration tasks, AI is expected to boost the performance of these tasks while greatly reducing manual work and increasing interaction between citizens and Government agencies' leaders.



That is the conclusion in yesterday’s conference ‘Applying AI in Public Administration’, held by the Ho Chi Minh City Information and Communications Department to seek feasible solutions for increase the implementation of AI in public administration tasks.

Lately, HCMC has effectively used AI in this field, such as ‘e-identification for customers’ of Thu Duc City to handle administrative procedures, construction order management of Binh Tan District and District 12, the camera system of the HCMC Public Security Department, and the hotline 1022 of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications.

Noticeably, the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment has launched the model of Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) as a platform for the use and sharing of the database on natural resources and environment. This platform satisfies both international open standards and national standards. Practical as it is, the platform is limitedly used by state units in their operation. Therefore, Director Bui Hong Son of the IT Center under this department earnestly hopes that Government agencies could use this platform in their public administration procedures.



Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc said in the conference that the use of AI in public administration tasks is a must, yet it is important to differentiate between the implementation of IT and AI so that the latter becomes more practical in real life by improving the management capacity of the public administration system.

HCMC now has much work to do, especially in the two aspects of data development and boosting work performance via AI technology. However, the establishment, connection, sharing, and effective use of databases among state agencies, localities, and industries are still not as expected, leading to limitation in the exploitation of AI to form a digital government to better serve citizens and businesses.

In this conference, the HCMC Department of Information and Communications wishes to become a bridge to link the three partners of state management units, researchers from universities and research institutes, businesses when introducing AI into real life.

“In the upcoming time, our department is going to collaborate with HCMC People’s Council to launch the virtual secretary service, making use of AI in natural language processing (NLP) to support document verification of HCMC People’s Committee”, said Director Lam Dinh Thang of the municipal Department of Information and Communications.

In this conference, the above department also announced 10 key AI problems of HCMC in the fields of natural resources and environment, construction, traffic, the 1022 hotline. This will become an annual activity of the department at the end of each year, in hope that universities and research institutes can devise training curricula and launch research projects that are more practical to the real life.

This announcement is also a way to give information equality to IT businesses so that they are better prepared to join in major projects of the city.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Cong stressed that AI is not expected to replace human beings, but is the best choice to handle frequently repetitive tasks on a large scale. This means AI is effective in helping people in a small scale of public administrative tasks.



On this occasion, the HCMC Information and Communications collaborated with Vietnam National University – HCMC, the HCMC Department of Science and Technology, Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in HCMC to deliver awards for winners in the contest ‘Best AI-implementation Solutions 2022’. Taking the first position is Helios team from the IT University – member of Vietnam National University-HCMC, with a prize of VND50 million (US$2,100).