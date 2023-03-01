Agro-forestry-fishery exports decrease abnormally

Many export goods experienced an unusually significant decline in export turnover in February, according to the MARD.

On February 28, the Office of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) released information on the import-export situation of agricultural, forestry, and aquatic products in February and the first two months of 2023.

According to the report, many export products saw export turnover drop abnormally in February. Specifically, pangasius exports fell by 64.1 percent, shrimp exports sank by 54.9 percent, export turnover of bamboo and rattan products devalued by 39.8 percent, wood and wooden products reduced by 34.8 percent, and rice exports also slid by 10.8 percent over the same period in 2022.

Generally, in the first two months of the year, the export turnover reached only US$6.28 billion, down 22.5 percent compared to the same period last year, while imports were estimated at around $5.72 billion, a decrease of 9.5 percent. The total trade surplus was about $560 million, a decrease of 68.5 percent over the same period last year.