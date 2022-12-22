AFF Cup: Vietnam has good start with 6-0 victory against Laos

Vietnam had a good start at the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 with a 6-0 triumph against Laos on December 21, which helped the team rise to the top of Group B.

Addressing a press briefing after the game, head coach Park Hang-seo said he is pleased at the performance of the whole team, and thanked them for their efforts. He said he will watch the game again and draw lessons in order to make good preparations for next game against Malaysia.

Park complimented the Lao team which comprises of young players to prepare for the next SEA Games, and spoke highly of the tactics deployed by the head coach of Laos.

Mentioning the injury of Quang Hai, he said he has yet to receive the medical report on the striker’s situation.

Initial information showed that Hai’s injury is not serious and he may have some individual training before the game with Malaysia in My Dinh on December 27.