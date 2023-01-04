AFF Cup 2022: Vietnam crushes Myanmar 3-0, advance to semifinal

Vietnam on January 3 spanked Myanmar 3-0 to set up a semifinal showdown with Indonesia at the ongoing AFF Cup 2022.

The team got ahead early with an own goal of Myanmar defender Kyaw Zin Lwin in the 8th minute.

Myanmar sped up the attack after that but it was not effective.

The second goal came to Vietnam in the 27th minute when goalkeeper Tun Nanda Oo couldn’t catch the ball cleanly from a cross and the ball found Nguyen Tien Linh, who easily tapped it in.

Statistics show that Vietnamese players kept the ball for 61% in the first half, and the number of shots of the two teams was the same with six times.

In the second half, coach Park Hang-seo decided to put several key players out. Tien Linh and Hung Dung left the field to make way for Van Duc and Chau Ngoc Quang

Vietnam got the third goal in the 73rd minute with a long-range beauty by young striker Chau Ngoc Quang to secure the 3-0 win.

With three points in the match, Vietnam had 10 points, topping Group B, and will face Indonesia in the AFF Cup semifinal in Jakarta on January 6.