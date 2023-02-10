Additional capital of over VND31 trillion provided for major projects

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai signed Decision No. 51/QD-TTg on supplementing the estimate of foreign capital expenditure on investment and development from the central budget in 2022 for the Ministry of Transport.

The capital allocation of VND31,392 billion (US$1.33 billion) will be for five projects approved by the National Assembly, including the Hanoi – Hai Phong expressway project invested by the Vietnam Infrastructure Development and Finance Investment Joint Stock Company (VIDIFI); and four others invested by Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC), consisting of Noi Bai-Lao Cai, Da Nang- Quang Ngai, HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay and Ben Luc-Long Thanh expressways.

The Prime Minister delegated the Ministry of Planning and Investment to submit the project on supplementing the estimate of foreign capital expenditure on investment and development from the central budget in 2022 for the Ministry of Transport.

The Government also asked the ministries of Finance, Planning and Investment, and Transport to take responsibility for financial and State budget management, accuracy in reporting, organization, management, and use of the estimated settlement amount.