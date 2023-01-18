Activities in pedestrian space in Hanoi's heart suspended during Tet

Pedestrian streets around Hoan Kiem lake at the heart of Hanoi will suspend activities during the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival from January 20 (or the 29th day of the last lunar month).

The space will reopen at 7pm on February 3, the People’s Committee of Hoan Kiem district announced on January 17.

Chairman of the committee Pham Tuan Long said that this move aims to facilitate the traffic during the Tet – the largest festival in year of Vietnamese people.

With its cultural, historical, landscape and architectural values, the Hoan Kiem Lake area has long been a tourist attraction, especially during holidays.

A firework show is scheduled to be launched in this area on Lunar New Year’s Eve.