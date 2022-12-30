Action plan aims to boost growth of northern central, central coastal region

The action plan aims to realise the goal set in the Politburo’s resolution, including boosting the region’s dynamic, fast and sustainable development with strengths in a sea-based economy matching the potential and advantages of the region and regional localities, promoting science-technology and innovation growth and digital transformation, maintaining cultural, historical values and maritime ecosystem as well as ensuring social equality and improving locals’ income.

Specifically, in the 2021-2030 period, the gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth in the region is expected to reach 7-7.5 percent each year. In 2030, the figure is hoped to increase 2.3-3 times over that in 2020, with industry-construction accounting for about 40.7 percent and service about 37.5 percent. Meanwhile, the per capita GRDP is projected to reach about VND 156 million(US$6,604).

Alongside, the region is hoped to make up about 20-25 percent of the country’s total State budget collection, while the urbanisation rate is expected to hit 47-48 percent. Over 90 percent of the total communes in the region are hoped to become new-style rural areas.At the same time, the region will strive to raise the human development index to a higher level than the country’s average, with per capita income higher than that of the country by 1.2 times. The rate of trained laborers is expected to reach about 75 percent, and the percentage of poor households hoped to reduce by 1-1.5 percent per year. More than 95 percent of the population are expected to join health insurance.

To this end, the action plan rolls out various solutions, including raising public consensus in implementing the plan, completing relevant institutions and mechanisms, fostering regional connectivity, and promoting the sea-based economy. Particularly, the plan underlines the need for the region to focus on developing maritime economic sectors in association with ensuring defence and security at sea as well as boosting sea-based tourism and services.