Acting President hands over appointment decisions to new ambassadors

Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan handed over appointment decisions to 15 ambassadors of Vietnam to Asian, European, American and African nations for the 2023-2026 tenure, at a ceremony in Hanoi on February 24.

In her remarks, Xuan stressed the importance of diplomacy to national development as well as regional peace, stability and development, and the huge tasks for the sector amid global uncertainties.

The diplomatic sector, including Vietnamese representative agencies abroad, should be on the forefront of national construction and defence, and should change the mindset constantly in response to the situation, she said.

The Acting President asked the ambassadors to make efforts to contribute to building a modern, comprehensive, strong and sustainable diplomatic sector, with the three pillars of Party diplomacy, State diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy.

The diplomats should work to promote cooperation between Vietnam and other countries across spheres and utilise both bilateral and multilateral diplomacy, Xuan continued.

She also asked the ambassadors to play a more active role in economic diplomacy, while paying attention to cultural diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy with innovative, suitable forms.

Xuan noted her belief that the ambassadors will outstanding fulfill their assigned tasks.

On behalf of the ambassadors, Ambassador Ngo Huong Nam pledged to make all-out efforts to complete the tasks, contributing to enhancing the friendship between Vietnam and other countries.