Acting President extends gratitude to doctors nationwide

Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on February 23 met with doctors and officials of the health sector on the occasion of the 68th Vietnamese Doctors' Day (February 27, 1955 - 2023).

Extending her best wishes and profound gratitude to doctors, officials and staff of the health sector nationwide, Xuan affirmed that the Party and State always pay attention to and invest in the sector, especially in institutional building with the recent promulgation of the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment.

To achieve the goal of turning Vietnam into a developed country by 2045, the Acting President stressed the importance of the quality of human resources, including those of the health sector.

Therefore, the sector needs to continue fostering and developing human resources, especially in the context that the world and the country have to face pandemics, including new diseases that can threaten human life and health, Xuan said.

It is also necessary to research and apply new scientific and technological advances, and build a contingent of highly skilled medical staff to improve the quality of healthcare services, she added.