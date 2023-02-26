Acting President attends launching ceremony of Youth Month 2023

For the successful implementation of the Youth Month 2023, Acting State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan requested to continue to implement well the Resolution of the 13th Party Congress, guidelines and policies of the Party and State.

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee today held a ceremony to kick off Youth Month 2023 with the theme "Youth pioneering digital transformation’ in the South central Province of Binh Thuan’s Ma Lam town, Ham Thuan Bac District with the presence of acting State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan.

The Youth Month 2023 with the theme ‘Youth pioneering digital transformation’ was launched nationwide to promote the role of young people actively participating in digital transformation, applying digital technology in real life and enhancing young people’s digital skills.

Speaking at the ceremony, Acting State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan emphasized that over the past years, along with the development of the country, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union has constantly grown. She requested to continue to implement well the Resolution of the 13th Party Congress, guidelines and policies of the Party and State on Youth Union work and youth work with a special focus on the direction of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the 12th National Youth Union Congress as well as transform it into specific actions.

Three focus groups of solutions will be deployed in Youth Month, including increased propaganda and education activities and increased information on the history and traditions of the Youth Union and Vietnamese youth, building digital maps, digitizing documents, artifacts, and information about historical places. In addition, union members will study and grasp the Resolution of the 12th National Youth Union Congress and develop effective communications products to guide students on how to have proper attitudes when participating in social networks.

The Youth Month 2023 aims to develop the spirit of volunteerism amongst young people and their creativity in national development and defense and promote the role of youth in the construction of new rural areas and civilized cities and in environmental protection and response to climate change.

After the kick-off ceremony, Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan attended the Youth Day of Ethnic Minorities; visit and give gifts to village elders, village chiefs, and heroic Vietnamese mothers; children in difficult families. She also congratulated the medical staff and doctors of the Hospital of Traditional Medicine and Rehabilitation of Binh Thuan Province on the occasion of the Vietnamese Doctors' Day (February 27).

The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union visited and gave gifts to students and young workers in difficult circumstances and Vietnamese heroic mothers.