Acrobatic Vietnamese brothers stop performance due to injuries

Quoc Co, Quoc Nghiep set Guinness World Record

The two circus artists also talked about the trip to set a Guinness record in Italy and some plans for 2023 at the press conference.

After setting a new Guinness World Record in 2023, Quoc Co - Quoc Nghiep expressed their intention to suspend all competitive activities because the two brothers, especially Quoc Nghiep, are suffering from many bodily injuries. It takes him a long time to rest and treat, especially neck injuries which are getting worse and worse because nerves are compressed, stretched, and need physical therapy. Doctors asked them to stop exercising for recuperation.

Artist Quoc Co remembered their final international performance - setting a new head-to-head balancing walk record in one minute and 55 seconds in Milan, Italy, to make it into the Guinness Book of World Records.

He said that they accepted the new invitation to set a new record for the organizer of the Guinness World Records quite late and it took five or six days to make the props for the performance.

Overcoming obstacles and difficulties, after a perfect performance only once, brothers Quoc Co - Quoc Nghiep has established a new achievement in his international performance. They set another world record when they passed through an iron rod about 40cm wide and 10m long and then went down 10 steps with a height of 2 meters in one minute and 55 seconds.

However, their health condition deteriorated with bodily injuries; thus, two talented circus artists decided to stop performing. They are cherishing many other plans such as going on a tour of 63 provinces this year, making a film about two brothers Quoc Co - Quoc Nghiep with 20 years of pursuing circus art.

Moreover, Quoc Co will focus on promoting the development of his family pain treatment massage products business while Quoc Nghiep will develop his passion for golf. Quoc Nghiep intends to become a golf coach in the future. The two brothers also spent more time, summing up their experiences and techniques and passing them on to young actors later. Furthermore, Quoc Co continued to complete a master's class in cultural management with a thesis on Vietnamese circus art.