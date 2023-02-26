About VND275 billion of severance pay to be given to 2,358 laid-off workers

PouYuen Vietnam Co., Ltd., located in Binh Tan District, Ho Chi Minh City, announced on February 25 the termination of labor contracts for 2,358 workers due to difficulties with orders.

According to the announcement, workers whose contracts are terminated will receive the support of 0.8 months' salary for each year of work. The total support for terminated workers in this round is about VND275 billion.

Among them, the group of workers with over 20 years of seniority (about 370 people) and a basic salary of above VND10 million per month will receive support of over VND300 million per person. The highest amount of support is VND379 million. Meanwhile, newly employed workers will receive the lowest severance pay of about VND12 million per person.

From now until the end of March, laid-off workers will not have to go to the factory but will still receive full salary and social insurance contributions. It is expected that the company will pay the salary for February on March 8, and the salary for March and the severance pay will be transferred to the bank account of the 2,358 terminated workers on April 7. By the end of April, the company will close the social insurance records and return the social insurance books to the workers.