Abnormally persistent rains appear on first days of new year

Tropical rains have recently appeared unusually in the early mornings and evenings, and the phenomenon will continue to last in the next few days.

According to Deputy Head of the Forecasting Division of the Hydro-meteorological Station in the Southern region Le Dinh Quyet, the reason was due to an equatorial low pressure trough

that blew moisture from sea to land triggering clouds and rains in some Southern provinces and Ho Chi Minh City during the whole day. It is forecast that the Southern region will experience many clouds and drizzle in the early morning along with light fog.

The lowest temperature in the Southern region maintains at 22-24 degrees Celsius.