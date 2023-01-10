SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Weather

Abnormally persistent rains appear on first days of new year

SGGP

Tropical rains have recently appeared unusually in the early mornings and evenings, and the phenomenon will continue to last in the next few days.

Abnormally persistent rains appear on first days of new year ảnh 1

According to Deputy Head of the Forecasting Division of the Hydro-meteorological Station in the Southern region Le Dinh Quyet, the reason was due to an equatorial low pressure trough

that blew moisture from sea to land triggering clouds and rains in some Southern provinces and Ho Chi Minh City during the whole day. It is forecast that the Southern region will experience many clouds and drizzle in the early morning along with light fog.

The lowest temperature in the Southern region maintains at 22-24 degrees Celsius.

By Thanh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

persistent rains first days of new year the southern region many clouds and drizzle

Other news