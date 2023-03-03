Abnormal surge of dengue fever cases in Mekong Delta

A person has died in Long An Province and others have been affected by dengue fever in the Mekong Delta region since the beginning of 2023.

Although the Mekong Delta localities currently are under dry and heat season, the number of dengue fever cases has tended to surge sharply, with even one death.

Particularly, the province of Long An has recorded 561 dengue fever cases and a death as from the beginning of the year to now, an increase of five times compared to the same period last year.

The number of dengue fever cases were reported to continue to spread in many areas, mostly in all districts, towns and city of Long An Province.

Amid the current abnormal increase of disease, the People's Committee of Long An Province asked leaders of localities, agencies and people not to be subjective with the disease, must strictly implement measures to prevent and control dengue, resolutely avoid disease development and outbreak in the community.

Besides, it is important to promptly carry out effective measures for dengue prevention and control at places with high risks such as hospitals, schools, industrial parks, industrial clusters and residential areas.

Similarly, the People’s Committee of Tien Giang Province also directed the local health sector to closely monitor the outbreak in places and equip medical supplies and drugs to minimize deaths related to the disease.

From the beginning of the year to mid-February, there have been 13 dengue-hit places with 79 cases in the district of Cai Be, Tien Giang Province.

According to the Center for Disease Control in Can Tho City, the city has had 472 cases of dengue fever from the beginning of the year until now, an increase of more than 555 percent compared to the same period in 2022 with only 85 cases.

Health experts issued a warning of the complicated dengue situation in 2023 so it is important to have proactive warning and close supervision for the epidemic in advance of the rainy season.

The abnormal increase could be due to extreme weather and unseasonable rains on a large scale creating conditions for mosquito-borne diseases.