8th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival to be held in March

The 8th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival themed "Buon Ma Thuot - Destination of coffee worldwide" is scheduled to take place in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on March 10-14.

The organization of the 8th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival aims to continuously promote the Buon Ma Thuot coffee brand, develop Vietnamese coffee, gradually turn Buon Ma Thuot into a destination of coffee in the world, and contribute to raising the value and affirming the position of Vietnamese coffee in the world market.

The event also honors coffee growers, processors and traders in Vietnam, promotes potentials, strong points and images of Dak Lak Province’s tourism to tourists and investors, and attracts investment in trading and processing coffee and agricultural products of the province.

Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival has become one of the prominent events of Vietnam’s coffee industry and left a good impression on local people, and domestic and foreign visitors.

This year’s coffee show will include a series of activities, such as a street festival, a video-making contest introducing Buon Ma Thuot coffee, an opera performance titled “Dam San’s aspiration”, an art light festival, a photo exhibition on Vietnam’s coffee culture and history of coffee in the world, a craft competition featuring handcrafted items made of the coffee tree, ornamental plant exhibition, international trade conference, barista competition, Don village’s elephant festival, log-canoe racing, organizing experimental tours and more.