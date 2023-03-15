8th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival concludes

The 8th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival attracted more than 90,000 visitors, the organization board announced at the closing ceremony which was held in Buon Ma Thuot City in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on March 14.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dak Lak Province Nguyen Tuan Ha said that the coffee festival was organized when the locality is recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The event got successful and drew a large number of visitors.

This year’s coffee show themed "Buon Ma Thuot - Destination of coffee worldwide" was scheduled to take place in Dak Lak Province on March 10-14.

The coffee festival included a series of activities featuring cultural identities of the Central Highlands, such as a street festival with the participation of 1,400 people, a video-making contest introducing Buon Ma Thuot coffee, an opera performance titled “Dam San’s aspiration”, an art light festival, a photo exhibition on Vietnam’s coffee, culture and history of coffee in the world, a craft competition featuring handcrafted items made of the coffee tree, an ornamental plant exhibition, a barista competition, Don village’s elephant festival, log-canoe racing, organizing experimental tours and more.

Of which, an international trade conference saw the presence of 63 coffee import-export businesses and 464 delegates.

There was a seminar on building a chain of high-quality Vietnamese coffee products associated with green growth and sustainable development with the participation of Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan held in Buon Ma Thuot on March 12.