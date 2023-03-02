7,000 runners to join Dalat Ultra Trail 2023

Some 7,000 runners, including 300 international marathoners, will participate in the 5th Dalat Ultra Trail (DUT) 2023 which will take place in Da Lat city and Lac Duong district, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, from March 3-5.

The tournament offers a wide range of distances for runners from beginners to hardcore athletes, with 85km, 55km, 25km, 15km and 5km races.

The event is organized by the provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Sports in collaboration with Vietnam MTB Series Joint Stock Company.

The marathon will lead runners through extraordinary landscapes of the “city of flowers” and vicinities such as Thung lung Tinh yeu (Love Valley), Langbiang mountain, endless pine hills, magnificent waterfalls, at the highest altitude of over 2,000 metres, offering participants an extreme but unforgettable challenge.

For the first time, Ramamuri technology will be introduced at the race, bringing more experience with the live-tracking technology and emergency alert signals to ensure safety for participants.

DUT is the first and major international trail running race in Asia Trail Master to be organised in the Central and South of Vietnam, beginning in 2018.